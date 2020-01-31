DigitalBits Market Capitalization Reaches $4.83 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $4.83 million and $76,226.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.77 or 0.01258727 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000892 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,727,560 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

