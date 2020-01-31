Dignity’s (DTY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Dignity (LON:DTY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:DTY opened at GBX 560 ($7.37) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.07 million and a P/E ratio of 22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dignity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 455.20 ($5.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 765 ($10.06). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 585.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 560.

Dignity Company Profile

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

