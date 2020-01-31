DIMCOIN (DIM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $76,634.00 and $13.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.02900767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00194272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, HitBTC, Exrates and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

