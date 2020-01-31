Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

DCOM stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.57. 3,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,800. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $702.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

