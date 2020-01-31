Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $827.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016680 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003152 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005175 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Novaexchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

