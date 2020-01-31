Dimension Chain Market Cap Reaches $72.82 Million (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $72.82 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003173 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017643 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Token Profile

Dimension Chain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

