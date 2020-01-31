Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.33. Diodes has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 17,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $850,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,438,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Diodes by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.