DMarket (DMT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One DMarket token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002315 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, YoBit and Bittrex. DMarket has a market capitalization of $12.38 million and $1.04 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMarket has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.02907122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.