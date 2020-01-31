Dock (DOCK) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Dock has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,543,479 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Fatbtc, Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

