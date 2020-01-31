Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Up 7.4% This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $297.76 million and approximately $79.26 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Gate.io and Bittylicious.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00762162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007179 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,129,803,928 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bits Blockchain, C-Patex, C-CEX, Mercatox, QBTC, Instant Bitex, BiteBTC, Robinhood, Exrates, Fatbtc, Cryptohub, FreiExchange, Exmo, Tidex, YoBit, Bit-Z, OpenLedger DEX, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Coindeal, Bitbns, BCEX, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, Bitsane, Coinsquare, CoinExchange, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bittylicious, cfinex, BitFlip, Graviex, Tux Exchange, ZB.COM, Sistemkoin, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Indodax, CoinEgg, Ovis, Novaexchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand, BtcTrade.im, Kraken, Livecoin, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, CoinEx, Gate.io, Koineks, Cryptomate, CoinFalcon and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

