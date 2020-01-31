Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.62% of Domino’s Pizza worth $73,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research set a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

DPZ stock opened at $282.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.14. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.