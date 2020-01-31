Domtar (UFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.94. Domtar has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

UFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

