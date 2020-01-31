Domtar (UFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Domtar stock opened at C$47.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.65. Domtar has a 12 month low of C$42.23 and a 12 month high of C$70.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.599 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Domtar’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

