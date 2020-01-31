DopeCoin (DOPE) Market Cap Hits $252,541.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $252,541.00 and $5,370.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00739755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007164 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000499 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

