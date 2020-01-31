Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €46.86 ($54.49).

Shares of DRW3 stock opened at €52.60 ($61.16) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.60 million and a PE ratio of 36.38. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 52-week high of €59.40 ($69.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

