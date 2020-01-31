Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Liquid. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $26.01 million and $106,592.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.79 or 0.02959270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00193895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00122600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

