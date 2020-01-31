Dragon Option (DRAGON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,833.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $10,833.00 and $2,093.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, BigONE, Bancor Network and Hoo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.16 or 0.02874412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00194138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,902,087 tokens. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ABCC, Hoo and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

