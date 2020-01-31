Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.43.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$14.29. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.08.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

