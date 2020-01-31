Dropil Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Dropil has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Dropil has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $148,880.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dropil token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dropil alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027631 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006568 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003774 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001037 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008421 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

Dropil (DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,762,166,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com.

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dropil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dropil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.