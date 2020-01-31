DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Capitalization Reaches $313,441.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $313,441.00 and approximately $881.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022630 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

