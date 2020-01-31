Dusk Network Price Hits $0.0361 on Top Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $8.10 million and $194,374.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.80 or 0.05781943 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128296 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016111 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034171 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,251 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

