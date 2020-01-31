DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA’s (DWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €35.57 ($41.36).

DWS opened at €35.82 ($41.65) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12-month low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a 12-month high of €34.18 ($39.74).

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

