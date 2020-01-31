DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

DXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXPE opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $636.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.67.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $327.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

