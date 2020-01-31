Dycom Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $884.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of DY stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. 9,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,415. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

