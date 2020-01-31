Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,069 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.85% of Dycom Industries worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

DY opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

