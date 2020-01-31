Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.0317 on Major Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $472,465.00 and $10,658.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,390.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.58 or 0.01932912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.73 or 0.04031602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00737283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00768360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009287 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00715989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,881,624 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

