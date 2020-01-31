Dynamite Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005348 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $156,127.00 and $306,203.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite's total supply is 857,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,795 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

