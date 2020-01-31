Dynatrace (DT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) recently:

1/30/2020 – Dynatrace had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $25.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/30/2020 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Dynatrace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

NYSE DT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. 1,136,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,638. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $993,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $6,266,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.