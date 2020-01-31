Dystem (DTEM) Market Cap Hits $967.00

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Dystem coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. During the last week, Dystem has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Dystem has a total market cap of $967.00 and $3.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011882 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003175 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem Profile

Dystem (CRYPTO:DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,555,966 coins and its circulating supply is 6,410,512 coins. Dystem’s official website is dystem.io. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio.

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

