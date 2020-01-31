E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s (EONGY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.93. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.30%. Research analysts predict that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

