Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.20-7.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.20-7.60 EPS.

EMN stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.60. The company had a trading volume of 110,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

