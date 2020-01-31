Eastman Chemical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,073 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 860% compared to the typical volume of 216 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

