eBay Inc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of eBay in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the e-commerce company will earn $3.15 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EBAY. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 816,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,437,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67. eBay has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,206,073 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $319,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,360 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $257,658,000 after purchasing an additional 945,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,299,526 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $128,616,000 after purchasing an additional 362,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

