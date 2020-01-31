eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Lindsell Train Ltd

Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098,171 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 6.5% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lindsell Train Ltd owned about 1.39% of eBay worth $408,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Wedbush cut their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,437,259. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $32.77 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.