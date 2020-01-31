eBitcoin (EBTC) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. eBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $688,113.00 and $3.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. During the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.22 or 0.02963685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00195863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

eBitcoin Profile

eBitcoin’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. eBitcoin’s official website is ebitcoin.org. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

