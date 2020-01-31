eBoost Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. eBoost has a market cap of $282,755.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00726574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007137 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000496 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

