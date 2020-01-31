ECC Market Capitalization Tops $2.36 Million (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ECC has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $1.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. In the last seven days, ECC has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00046620 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00067570 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000833 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,467.92 or 1.00342577 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000740 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001452 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About ECC

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ECC is ecc.network. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

