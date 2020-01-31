EchoLink (EKO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $67,886.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. EchoLink has a market cap of $826,605.00 and $67,886.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $545.25 or 0.05790993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025317 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128108 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033967 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002430 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.