EDC Blockchain Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, DDEX, P2PB2B and Bit-Z. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $14.96 million and approximately $546,383.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00047926 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00068177 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,352.09 or 1.00154345 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000715 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00053119 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001408 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000253 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DigiFinex, P2PB2B, LocalTrade and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

