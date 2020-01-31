Edgeless Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex and Livecoin. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $876.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui, Tidex, ABCC, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

