EDRCoin (EDRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $48,876.00 and $13.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

