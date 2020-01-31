Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $260.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

EW opened at $233.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.49. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $163.08 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,896.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,559.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

