Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $262.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EW. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

EW stock opened at $233.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $163.08 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.44 and a 200-day moving average of $226.49.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $1,230,896.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,091,959.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,757.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.5% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

