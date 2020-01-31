Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $280.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EW. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.50.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $10.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $163.08 and a one year high of $247.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

