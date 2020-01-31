Egretia (EGT) Price Up 16.9% This Week

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Egretia has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.54 or 0.02952933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00195761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00122504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinEx, Kucoin, OKEx, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

