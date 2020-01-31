Elastos (ELA) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Elastos has a market capitalization of $30.49 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00018253 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, CoinEgg and Kucoin. In the last week, Elastos has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.02907122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,844,580 coins and its circulating supply is 17,855,623 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Kucoin, LBank, Bit-Z, Huobi and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

