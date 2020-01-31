Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Cap of $44.39 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $44.39 million and approximately $172,997.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CoinBene and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 70.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,978,905,830 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Kucoin, TradeOgre, CoinBene, Cryptohub and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

