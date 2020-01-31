Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,953 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 91,375 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 41,565 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 428,322 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $24,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.07. 362,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,725. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

