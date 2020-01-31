Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $122.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.04.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $111.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Electronic Arts by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 91,375 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 41,565 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.