Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to

Several other brokerages have also commented on EA. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

NASDAQ EA traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.48. 4,057,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,725. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $19,529,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 69,257 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $19,996,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

